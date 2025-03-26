Paolo Banchero’s fourth straight 30-point game leads Magic to third straight win over the Hornets

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic (35-38), behind Paolo Banchero’s 32 points, defeated the Charlotte Hornets 111-104 Tuesday night in Charlotte.

Banchero has scored 30 points in four consecutive games, joining Shaquille O’Neal, Tracy McGrady, and newly Orlando Magic Hall of Famer Dwight Howard, who are the only Magic players in history to achieve said feat.

Paolo Banchero became the first Magic player since Dwight Howard in 2011 (Feb. 13-25, 2011) to have 30+ PTS in four straight games 🪄



Banchero joins Howard, Shaquille O’Neal and Tracy McGrady as the only players in franchise history to have 30+ PTS in at least four consecutive… pic.twitter.com/mJ5ZoLxogV — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) March 26, 2025

“I’m just feeling good,” Banchero said. “I’m feeling a lot better physically. I’m in shape. I can run a lot faster, a lot longer. Not getting tired as quick. It’s helping the rest of my game. When I have wind and I’m not tired, I can do anything. Just trying to play confident, make the right plays, be aggressive when I need to. Playing some good basketball right now. Just want to keep it up.”

With the game tied at 104-all and 2:18 left on the clock, the Magic went on a 7-0 run to end the game.

The Magic’s unsung hero, Anthony Black, pitched in with 20 points off the bench, including a dunk to start the 7-0 run that ended the game.

The Magic look to extend its winning streak to four games as they face the Dallas Mavericks on the road Thursday night.

