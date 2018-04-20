0 Parents face fine if child violates Deltona curfew

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Deltona commissioners have approved an ordinance under which parents will face a $50 fine if their child is caught in public past curfew.

The city passed the new enhancement to its existing ordinance last month.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood asked city leaders to change the curfew because of a spike in juvenile crime that he said was due, in part, to juvenile offenders the state was sending to the city’s six group homes.

Chitwood said the juveniles have caused problems, such as burglaries and car break-ins, in the city.

“We are not trying to parent them. All we are trying to do is protect them,” said Deltona Mayor John C. Masiarczyk Sr.

A minor under the age of 18 will not be allowed in a public place or establishment between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, except on legal holidays, according to the ordinance.

Until recently, deputies would give out warnings for violating the curfew.

Under the new ordinance, a deputy can take a child home or bring the child to the police station, and the parent could pay a fine if they don’t pick up the child.

“The objective: Nothing good happens after midnight,” Chitwood said.

Some parents told Channel 9’s Mike Springer that they are on the fence about whether the new enforcement will work.

“I do think it's worth a shot in order to see if it will happen, but I think, ultimately, it falls on the parents' responsibility to do so,” said parent Kristine Owens.

A spokesperson for the city said the city is not aware of any parents who have been fined since the new enhancements went into effect.

