Parents speak out after alleged abuse of 18-month-old at daycare in Oviedo

OVIEDO, Fla. — A local family is speaking out after their child was allegedly abused by his teacher at daycare.

The family of an 18-month-old Benjamin alleges that he was physically abused by his teacher at Oviedo Christian Academy in Seminole County.

Benjamin’s parents, Christopher and Susana Gauvin, are seeking help for their son after the alleged incident in June.

Police said the teacher, 58-year-old Lucia Moniri, was arrested and charged with child neglect.

“I’ve been trying for several weeks now to try to find a therapist, counselor, whatever that may be for his age,” said Christopher Gauvin, Benjamin’s father.

Investigators say video footage shows Moniri slapping Benjamin up to 10 times and lifting him by his face.

The state has cited the Oviedo Christian Academy, where the incident took place, seven times since 2022 for various violations.

The case remains under investigation.

