PARKLAND Fla. - An elementary school principal whose daughter was killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre said the school district lacks empathy and transparency.
April Schentrup's daughter, Carmen, was one of 17 killed. She told school board members Tuesday that the district tried to dock her pay for missed time after her daughter's death.
Schentrup said the superintendent also told her it was "not a part-time job" when she tried to ease back into work.
Schentrup said no one on the school board sent condolence letters or called until the day after she signed up to speak at Tuesday's meeting.
School district representative Tracy Clark told a local newspaper that they reinstated Schentrup's pay for the time off through March 30 and approved a leave of absence that will have the least impact on her leave time.
