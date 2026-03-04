Local

WATCH: SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX sent more Starlink satellites from Florida’s Space Coast into low-Earth orbit.

The company launched its Falcon 9 rocket carrying 29 satellites Wednesday morning from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Liftoff happened as scheduled at 5:52 a.m.

After the launch, the rocket’s first stage booster landed on a droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

