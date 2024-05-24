Parlor Doughnuts eyes west Orange County location

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Parlor Doughnuts, a growing national chain of donut and coffee shops that got its start in Evansville, Indiana, appears to have identified a popular commercial district in west Orange County for its next location.

Winter Garden’s development review committee on May 22 discussed the feasibility of a Parlor Doughnuts at 160 E. Plant St.

The proposed location is a standalone building at the southwest corner of Plant Street’s intersection with Dillard Street, on the eastern end of the city’s popular historic downtown.

