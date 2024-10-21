Partly cloudy and mildly warm week ahead in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida has a breezy and mildly warm week ahead.

Our area will be partly cloudy, with highs in the low to mid-80s for the entire week.

Winds coming off the Atlantic will give us a 20% chance of seeing scattered showers in the afternoon on Monday and Tuesday.

Rain chances will be even lower for the last half of the week.

Seas and surf will remain hazardous.

Surf height will reach 4 to 6 feet on Monday, with dangerous rip currents in place.

Small craft advisory stays in effect until 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

