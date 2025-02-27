Partly cloudy and warmer Thursday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be even warmer on Thursday.

Our area will be nice overall, but a weak front will keep us partly cloudy.

Winds will be light out of the southwest, with highs in the upper 70s and low-80s.

We’ll also see increasing cloud cover throughout Thursday, turning primarily cloudy by late Thursday afternoon.

Friday will be a tad cooler because of the front, with highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

