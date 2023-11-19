Parts of US see Christmas tree shortage

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new report shows people may have a harder time finding a real Christmas tree this year.

Some parts of the country are seeing a Christmas tree shortage.

The shortage is because of several issues, including drought and the Canadian wildfires in June.

Some Christmas tree farms that have been in business for decades say they don’t plan to open at all this season.

“We didn’t want to open just partial and have people come in and be disappointed,” said Joe Shipman, owner of Shamrock Christmas. “We felt the right decision was to close the farm this year, let the field get a little bit bigger, give us time to source some trees for next year.”

There was a similar shortage back in 2021.

