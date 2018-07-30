Passengers removed during altercation while boarding Norwegian Airlines flight at OIA

ORLANDO, Fla. - Three passengers were removed Sunday evening during the boarding process for Norwegian Airlines at Orlando International Airport, officials said.
Airport police and Customs and Border Protection agents removed the passengers who were heading to London, authorities said.
Neither the names nor the circumstances surrounding the altercation have been released.
