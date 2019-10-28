Pastor, radio host accused of sexually abusing minor dies in apparent suicide, police say

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - A pastor and radio host accused of sexually abusing a minor for years died of an apparent suicide while out on bond, according to Altamonte Springs police.
Police said they responded to Bryan Fulwider's Altamonte Springs home on Sunday around 11:50 p.m. for a report of a possible suicide. They said the former radio host was pronounced dead on scene.
Fulwider bonded out of jail on Oct. 16. He was facing numerous counts of sex abuse of a minor. The alleged incidents happened from 2005 to 2010 while Fulwider was the pastor at First Congregational Church of Winter Park. By the time the allegations came to light, Fulwider no longer worked at the church.
The woman told investigators the first incident took place in his church office and led to the two having sex well over 100 times in various parking lots, in hotels and during church trips.
Investigators said Fulwider bought her a burner phone so he could speak with her secretly.
The ordained minister co-hosted a weekly radio show called "Friends Talking Faith with The Three Wise guys" since 2012, which airs on Orlando's NPR affiliate, 90.7 WMFE.
The station's general manager said the program has been put on hiatus.
Police said the medical examiner will confirm Fulwider's cause of death.
