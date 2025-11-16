Patchy fog tonight, but Sunday Stays Dry and Warm

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was a great start to the weekend weather-wise, and more pleasant weather is ahead for Sunday.

It will turn cool once again tonight, with mostly clear skies. Morning lows will be in the upper 50s, with patchy fog possible in inland areas.

A repeat performance is likely for Sunday. We can expect a touch more cloud cover, but dry conditions are still likely to prevail. Highs for Sunday are expected to be in the low 80s.

The tranquil conditions are expected to continue starting next week. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures in the low 80s.

The weather pattern turns somewhat stagnant for the back end of next week, with no significant rain chances and temps holding in the low 80s.

