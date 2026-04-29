Peach-scented kitchen trash bags now part of Hefty color series

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hefty is expanding its scented trash bag lineup with a new peach-colored option made in partnership with Fabuloso.

The new peach-scented bags join the company’s color series, which previously introduced lavender and watermelon versions.

The latest product includes the same odor-control features and tear resistance used in the company’s existing Ultra Strong line, according to the manufacturer.

The peach version will be sold in several sizes, including 13-gallon kitchen bags, larger 30-gallon bags and smaller bathroom sizes.

Company officials said the peach scent is a permanent addition to the product line.

The bags are being sold exclusively through Walmart stores and online.

The 13-gallon version starts at about $8.92 for a 40-count box.

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