Peach-scented kitchen trash bags now part of Hefty color series

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hefty is expanding its scented trash bag lineup with a new peach-colored option made in partnership with Fabuloso.
The new peach-scented bags join the company’s color series, which previously introduced lavender and watermelon versions.
The latest product includes the same odor-control features and tear resistance used in the company’s existing Ultra Strong line, according to the manufacturer.
The peach version will be sold in several sizes, including 13-gallon kitchen bags, larger 30-gallon bags and smaller bathroom sizes.
Company officials said the peach scent is a permanent addition to the product line.
The bags are being sold exclusively through Walmart stores and online.
The 13-gallon version starts at about $8.92 for a 40-count box.
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