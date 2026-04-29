Local

Peach-scented kitchen trash bags now part of Hefty color series

The bags are being sold exclusively through Walmart and online.

By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com
Hefty Fabuloso Peach Kitchen Trash Bag
By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hefty is expanding its scented trash bag lineup with a new peach-colored option made in partnership with Fabuloso.

The new peach-scented bags join the company’s color series, which previously introduced lavender and watermelon versions.

The latest product includes the same odor-control features and tear resistance used in the company’s existing Ultra Strong line, according to the manufacturer.

The peach version will be sold in several sizes, including 13-gallon kitchen bags, larger 30-gallon bags and smaller bathroom sizes.

Company officials said the peach scent is a permanent addition to the product line.

The bags are being sold exclusively through Walmart stores and online.

The 13-gallon version starts at about $8.92 for a 40-count box.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2026 Cox Media Group

Brody Wooddell

Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

Brody Wooddell is a digital journalist and media leader with more than a decade of experience in content strategy, audience growth, and digital storytelling across television and online news platforms.

0

Most Read