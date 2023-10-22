Peanut Butter Challenge: How your donation can help fight hunger in Central Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Next time you head to the store, grab an extra jar of peanut butter to help fight hunger in Central Florida.

Select Orange County parks are serving as donation points for the UF/IFAS Extension office’s annual Peanut Butter Challenge.

The challenge runs through the end of October.

All of the jars donated will be distributed to local food banks.

At the end of the collection period, the jars are tallied, bragging rights are awarded to counties collecting the most peanut butter, and the jars go to local food pantries just in time for the holiday season,” organizers said.

You can learn more about how to donate here.

Support the @IFASExtCentral #PeanutButterChallenge thru October by dropping off unopened jars to select @OrangeCoParksFL sites! All donations will be given to local food banks. Spread the word! 🥜🍞@NicoleWilsonD1 @OCFLDistrict2 @OCFLDistrict4 @Comm_Bonilla @mymikescott pic.twitter.com/At71n9iP18 — Orange County Parks and Recreation (@OrangeCoParksFL) October 22, 2023

