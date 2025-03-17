Local

Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Orlando, police say

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — A deadly crash investigation is underway Monday in Orlando.

Officers said the crash involved a driver who struck a pedestrian.

The crash happened around 3:40 a.m. near the intersection of Gore Street and McFall Avenue.

Police said the pedestrian who was hit died at the scene.

Officials said the incident is under investigation and no other details were released.

