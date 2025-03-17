Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — A deadly crash investigation is underway Monday in Orlando.

Officers said the crash involved a driver who struck a pedestrian.

The crash happened around 3:40 a.m. near the intersection of Gore Street and McFall Avenue.

Police said the pedestrian who was hit died at the scene.

Officials said the incident is under investigation and no other details were released.

