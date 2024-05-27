Pedestrian involved in car crash dies in Osceola County, according to troopers

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at approximately 8:51 a.m. Sunday morning in Osceola County according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver of a Chevrolet Malibu was traveling eastbound on Florence Villa Grove Road approaching Westside Boulevard.

A bicyclist was also traveling eastbound on Florence Villa Grove Road approaching Westside Boulevard in the bicycle lane.

According to a crash report, the driver of the Malibu failed to maintain their lane and struck the rear of the bicyclist.

The driver and passenger of the Malibu were not transported and remained on the scene.

The bicyclist was transported to Orlando Health South Lake Four Corners and was pronounced dead, according to troopers.

The crash remains under investigation.

