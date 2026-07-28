Pedestrian killed by tractor-trailer on I-75

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A man was struck and killed early Tuesday after he darted off the US-27 overpass into the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 in front of a tractor-trailer, Florida Highway Patrol said.

This fatality came just hours after another pedestrian was killed in a separate Marion County crash overnight, FHP reported.

Troopers said the pedestrian was on the overpass when he suddenly ran into the highway directly in front of the semi, leading to the fatal impact. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 50-year-old truck driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured in the crash.

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