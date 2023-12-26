Pennsylvania man killed in hit & run crash in Melbourne while crossing roadway on Christmas day

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Police say a Pennsylvania man died after he was hit by a car in Melbourne early Christmas morning.

Melbourne police officers responded to the area of South Harbor City Blvd. and Strawbridge Ave. shortly after midnight Monday for reports of a crash involving a pedestrian.

Responding officers arrived to find a man with injuries described as “life-threatening.” He was taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center and later died from his injuries there.

Police identified the man Tuesday as 23-year-old Andrew Ryan Sofranko, from Hanover Township, Pennsylvania.

Crash investigators with the Melbourne Police Department say it appears as though Sofranko was attempting to cross over South Harbor City Blvd. near the intersection with Strawbridge Ave. when he was hit by a car that was traveling northbound on South Harbor City Blvd.

See a map below:

Police say the driver of that car fled the scene, likely continuing northbound on Harbor City Blvd.

The Melbourne Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is investigating the crash. They’re asking anyone with information that may help their investigation to call them at (321) 616-5033.

Information can also be relayed anonymously through Crimeline at (800) 423-8477, or online here. Callers who provide information that leads directly to an arrest could be eligible for a reward.

Investigators say they’re still trying to determine whether alcohol or drugs might have been a factor in the crash.

