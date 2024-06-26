People at restaurant spot SUV floating down Florida waterway

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Fish and Wildlife is preparing to remove an SUV from a waterway in Lee County.

Some diners at a restaurant spotted it and called 911 on Tuesday.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says no one was found inside.

Deputies believe the brakes gave out while it was unoccupied, and it slid into the Gulf of Mexico and then floated into state waters.

