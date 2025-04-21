‘The People’s Pope’: Central Floridians honor the life and legacy of Pope Francis

ORLANDO, Fla. — Catholics across Central Florida are remembering the life and legacy of Pope Francis, affectionately known as the People’s Pope.

Several Catholic churches held moments of prayer for Pope Francis during their daily mass on Monday.

The Vatican said Pope Francis’ death was caused by a stroke that led to a coma and heart failure. He was 88-years-old.

For more than 12 years, Francis served as Pontiff, where he earned a reputation as a reformer.

“I think a legacy will come out that he’s done a great deal of reforming, from finance to abuse, all of that was really streamlined,” said John Noonan, Bishop of Orlando.

Noonan recalled the last time he met Pope Francis and the personal interest he had in Central Florida.

“He didn’t make it business. He made it personal for you. He would ask questions. What’s happening in Orlando? What are the people thinking?,” recalled Noonan.

Pope Francis’ legacy includes easing the previously hard stance the church held on the LGBTQ community and declaring “zero tolerance” for child sex abuse.

He was the first Jesuit Pope, the first Latin American Pope and the first Pope to take the name Francis in honor of St. Francis of Assisi, a Catholic Saint who devoted his life to the poor.

Central Floridian Bela Schmitt had the chance to briefly meet the pope at the Vatican in 2016 and then again in 2019. She said the experience was formative and helped further develop her faith.

“It was something super incredible and just to be able to like witness the presence of the Pope,” said Schmitt.

She remembers the pope for his kindness and humility.

It’s a sentiment echoed by fellow Cathedral of St. James parishioner Eric Pena.

“The virtue of humility. You could see that in him. The way he treated others,” said Pena, “I think humility is going to be his legacy.”

Mayor Jerry Demings was among several leaders in Central Florida who offered condolences.

“With deep sorrow, we mourn the passing of Pope Francis, a courageous and compassionate leader whose unwavering voice for the poor and vision for more inclusivity touched hearts around the world. His life and legacy will continue to inspire many of us to lead with kindness, humility, and courage,” said Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings

