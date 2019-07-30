Permanent shelter for unaccompanied migrant children could be built in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday that Central Florida is among three areas under consideration for a permanent shelter for unaccompanied migrant children.
The agency said it is considering leasing vacant properties in Central Florida, Virginia and Los Angeles.
Officials said the facilities could open in spring 2020.
HHS said it operates more than 170 facilities and programs and has about 9,500 unaccompanied migrant children in its care.
U.S. Rep. Daren Soto, D-Kissimmee, said in a statement Tuesday, "It is a shame that it has come to this."
"The conditions at these facilities have been terrible, they have a history of human rights abuses and children dying in their care and they continue to remain insufficiently accountable to Congress," he said. "If Central Florida is going to have a detention center, then we must have humanitarian standards and unannounced congressional inspections to ensure proper treatment."
HHS said it is a child welfare agency that operates state licensed residential centers, not a law enforcement agency that operates detention centers.
Received an email from the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) letting local lawmakers know that they are exploring Central FL as an option for opening a migrant detention camp for undocumented children.— Rep. Anna V. Eskamani 🔨 (@AnnaForFlorida) July 30, 2019
No. We should be closing camps, not opening new ones. #CloseTheCamps pic.twitter.com/JreBtAOc1Z
