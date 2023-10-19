Woman dies after being hit by Brightline train in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A woman died after they were hit by a Brightline train in Brevard County on Thursday.
Melbourne police said the incident happened on the tracks near Aurora Road and Cypress Avenue around 2:45 p.m.
Police said the investigation into the crash is active and ongoing.
