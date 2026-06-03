Person found dead after RV fire in Flagler County

BUNNELL, Fla. — A recreational vehicle fire led to the discovery of human remains early Wednesday in Flagler County.

The Bunnell Police Department said officers responded to the RV fire on Lake Drive shortly before midnight after receiving a 911 call from a neighbor.

The caller reported the vehicle engulfed in flames, prompting a multi-agency response.

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, Flagler County Fire Rescue and Palm Coast Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Bunnell RV fire Bunnell police said first responders discovered human remains inside after firefighters extinguished the RV fire. (Bunnell Police Department)

After firefighters extinguished the blaze, responders found the remains of a person inside the vehicle. That victim has not been positively identified, according to Bunnell police.

The Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Medical Examiner’s Office are assisting police in their active investigation.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Bunnell Police Department at 386-600-7954.

Monitor WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates on this story.

Bunnell RV fire Bunnell police said first responders discovered human remains inside after firefighters extinguished the RV fire. (Bunnell Police Department)

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