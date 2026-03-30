Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando celebrates grand opening of new animal shelter

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando celebrated the grand opening of its new animal shelter this past weekend with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The new facility, located on South John Young Parkway, replaces the organization’s previous shelter that was destroyed in a massive fire in 2021.

Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando celebrates grand opening of new state-of-the-art animal shelter

The 2021 fire left the organization without its primary Orlando location for several years while leaders worked to develop the new South John Young Parkway site.

Lindsay Framstead, a leader with the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando, spoke about the years of preparation required to complete the project.

“It has been a long time coming we had this in the works and we have worked really hard getting to this point where we can open our new facility,” Framstead said.

Construction on the South John Young Parkway facility originally began in late 2024.

The project was initiated to restore full services to the Orlando area after the organization worked for several years to establish a new permanent home.

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