Pet Alliance launches 13th annual My Best Friend Wine Label Contest

ORLANDO, Fla. — Pet Alliance, Central Florida’s pet experts, has announced the launch of its 13th annual “My Best Friend Wine Label Contest” in partnership with Quantum Leap Winery.

The photo contest allows pet parents to make their furry family members famous as the model on a wine label.

“Every pet has a story worth celebrating, and the My Best Friend Wine Label Contest gives our community the opportunity to shine a spotlight on the furry family members they love, while helping pets who are still waiting for their furever homes,” says Pet Alliance Interim Executive Director Lindsay Framstead.

Pet Alliance photo contest The dog and cat with the most votes will have their image, name, and short story featured on the wine label for the 2026 My Best Friend Rescue Red Wine produced by Quantum Leap Winery.

Entries are being accepted until July 19, 2026, with voting taking place between July 20 and August 2, 2026. Pet parents can visit their website to enter.

The dog and cat with the most votes will have their image, name, and short story featured on the wine label for the 2026 My Best Friend Rescue Red Wine produced by Quantum Leap Winery.

All proceeds from the photo contest and the sale of the wine will benefit Pet Alliance to shelter pets in need.

Pet Alliance says they are $169, 672.00 away from reaching their $15 million fundraising goal for the new Orlando shelter and closing their Almost Home Campaign.

For naming opportunities and to make a donation, visit https://petallianceorlando.org/donate.

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