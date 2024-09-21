The Picklr lines up Central Florida pickleball expansion with first Apopka location

APOPKA, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A Utah-based pickleball concept plans to open its first location in Orlando in December.

The Picklr signed a lease for a 26,279-square-foot space at the The Shoppes of Hunt Club at 474 S. Hunt Club Blvd. in Apopka. Amy Foote and Glen Jaffee of Cushman & Wakefield, as well as Drew Haynie of affiliate Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer represented The Picklr franchisee Waymor Sports, while Bobby Bridges of V3 Commercial Advisors represented landlord V3 HC Retail LLC.

A total of nine indoor courts will be available at the site, as well as locker rooms and showers, a pro shop and a private event space.

