Local

Picture perfect: Winter Park hosting nature photography contest

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

"Emily" fountain In 1984, Emily Polasek donated a bronze copy of the original piece to the City of Winter Park in commemoration of the 25th Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival. (WFTV.com News Staff)

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Winter Park is challenging you to capture the city’s non-invasive plants and wildlife in its city parks and green spaces.

The city is hosting a photography contest starting Thursday, which happens to be National Nature Photography Day.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

To participate in the inaugural Nature Photography Contest, photos must be taken in public parks and spaces within Winter Park city boundaries.

The city said the goal is to promote the city’s natural beauty.

Read: Happening today: Winter Park asks for input on ‘smart city’ initiatives

You can click here for more information and to submit your photos.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Sarah Wilson

Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

Sarah Wilson joined WFTV Channel 9 in 2018 as a digital producer after working as an award-winning newspaper reporter for nearly a decade in various communities across Central Florida.

Most Read