Picture perfect: Winter Park hosting nature photography contest

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Winter Park is challenging you to capture the city’s non-invasive plants and wildlife in its city parks and green spaces.

The city is hosting a photography contest starting Thursday, which happens to be National Nature Photography Day.

To participate in the inaugural Nature Photography Contest, photos must be taken in public parks and spaces within Winter Park city boundaries.

The city said the goal is to promote the city’s natural beauty.

