Pinball prices at the pump: The cost of gas keeps bouncing around in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida gas prices continue to seesaw after recently hitting a 15-month low.

Last Monday, AAA announced that the state average for a gallon of gas had fallen below $2.96.

Those sub-$3 prices didn’t last long.

By Thursday, a gallon of regular gas had spiked to an average of $3.15.

AAA reported better news on Monday — a 6-cent drop to $3.09.

AAA Florida average gas prices data AAA data shows that one week ago, a gallon of gas cost 14 cents less in Florida. (AAA)

“This cycle has carried on since September, with pump prices mostly swinging between $3.00/g and $3.20/g,” AAA’s Mark Jenkins said.

The auto club linked the latest increase in gas prices to the oil market, noting the price of domestic crude oil logged its most expensive week of March.

To see how much gas is selling for near you, click here.

