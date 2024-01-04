Pine Hills home destroyed by fire Thursday morning

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters responded to a massive house fire Thursday morning in Pine Hills.

The fire was reported around 6:30 a.m. at a home on North Pine Hills Road.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 4 Pine Hills house fire (OCFR)

When firefighters arrived, the home was 90% on fire.

Watch: Nevada judge attacked by defendant during sentencing

The situation was so bad firefighters determined the structure to be “non-survivable.”

Early this morning, our firefighters responded to a #housefire in Pine Hills. When FF arrived, 90% of the home was on fire. The building was deemed “non-survivable”. No injuries or transports reported. FF weren’t able to search the home b/c of imminent collapse. pic.twitter.com/4YjSBZaQOl — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) January 4, 2024

Firefighters said they were not able to search the home because of the risk of imminent collapse.

Watch: 17-year-old arrested for shooting death of 16-year-old at Orlando apartment complex

So far, no injuries have been reported.

The State Fire Marshal has been called to investigate the cause of the fire.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group