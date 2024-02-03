Pine Hills home draws complaints from neighbors, claiming owner runs illegal flea market

PINE HILLS, Fla. — A home in Pine Hills is drawing debate. That home is on the corner of North Hiawassee and Anoka Drive.

Channel 9 found complaints dating back to 2020 claiming the owner is running an illegal flea market.

Bobby Burgette calls himself the Hiawassee Walmart, his front and back yard is filled with boats, grills, cars, lawnmowers, water heaters furniture, and more.

Ken Griffin pulled up in his vehicle to see what he could buy.

“Decided to come by here see what he was selling,” Griffin said. “And if I could get a good deal.”

If you want it, Bobby Burgette’s home at the corner of n Hiawassee just might have it.

“I don’t have a business where I sell things,” Burgette said. “I do have a lot of things in my yard and they stop by.”

Channel 9 sat with Bobby on one of his many patio sets.

While some people came to make offers. Others have offered complaints to the county.

“My neighbor on the corner of Oak and Hiawassee constantly calls code enforcement or law enforcement or Department of Health,” Burgette said.

WFTV spoke to that neighbor Chesley Cherizol, who told us, “at a residential area you can’t have a local Walmart, he sells the stuff.”

Channel 9 confirmed with the county that there are two active cases with code enforcement.

Burgette said he was ordered to get a business tax receipt and did.

“I took this and got an occupational license,” Burgette said. “And i did exactly what the code told me to do but still won’t put me in compliance.”

“Of course, the people that come up to buy stuff he gives it to them for whatever price they feel they’re getting it for a bargain,” Cherizol said. “But what about people who must deal with the accidents, have to deal with the traffic and have to see the stuff!”

Burgette said the stuff on his property is not debris he said it’s his personal belongings.

Burgette said he plans on filing a professional standard complaint because he feels he’s being targeted and harassed for simply having a lot of items at his home.

Starting in December the county issues a daily $1,000 fine per violation on Burgette’s property.

