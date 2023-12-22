Pizza takeover: Donatos Pizza is expanding in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Donatos Pizza has decided to open more pizzeria restaurants across Orlando.

The new location will be in either Clermont or Hunters Creek.

In a recent statement, the growth of the pizzeria shows its dedication to expanding in Florida.

The pizzeria said they want to bring premium pizza to different areas in Orlando, and hope everyone can try their pizza.

“We are thrilled to reveal these new development deals, which mark a momentous step in our journey to bring the Donatos Pizza brand to more communities throughout the country,” said Kevin King, President of Donatos Pizza.

Currently, Donatos Pizza has over 460 locations across the U.S.

