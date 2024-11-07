PJ’s Coffee brews first Central Florida shop in Kissimmee

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A new coffee brand is brewing in Central Florida.

PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans will open its first local store late next year in the Osceola Village area of John Young Parkway in Kissimmee.

Read: Tropics Update: Hurricane Rafael makes landfall

The coffee shop will anchor a mixed-use strip center neighboring residential lots that are expected to include more than 750 single-family homes, townhomes and multifamily housing units, according to Franklin Street Real Estate.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group