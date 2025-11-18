Plane crashes at intersection in Brevard County

PALM BAY, Fla. — A plane crash was reported to have happened at the intersection of Grant Road and Babcock Street Southeast in Palm Bay.

Officials have said that one person was in the plane at the time of the crash and refused medical treatment.

No additional details have been released regarding what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more info becomes available.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group