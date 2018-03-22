  • Plane lands on road near New Smyrna Beach

    By: Jason Kelly

    NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A plane landed Wednesday afternoon on a road near New Smyrna Beach, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.

    The landing was reported shortly before 5:45 p.m. on Pioneer Trail near Turnbull Bay Road, deputies said.

    No one was injured.

    It's unknown why the pilot had to make the landing.

    No other details were given.

