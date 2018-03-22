NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A plane landed Wednesday afternoon on a road near New Smyrna Beach, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.
The landing was reported shortly before 5:45 p.m. on Pioneer Trail near Turnbull Bay Road, deputies said.
Read: 2 seriously injured after plane crashes into New Smyrna Beach home
Plane lands on Pioneer Trail in New Smyrna Beach photo from NSB Fire pic.twitter.com/vAFLthiIOL— Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) March 21, 2018
No one was injured.
It's unknown why the pilot had to make the landing.
No other details were given.
Read: Officials: Plane makes emergency landing on I-4 in Seminole County after running out of gas
Plane just landed on Pioneer Trail near Turnbull Nay Road. Use alternate routes. #NSBfire— NSBFD (@NSBFire) March 21, 2018
Small plane landed safely on Pioneer Trail near Turnbull Bay Road, NSB, east of Cypress Springs, reported around 5:37pm. Thankfully, no injuries!— Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) March 21, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}