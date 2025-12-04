Plane that crashed in Florida with supplies for Jamica was dangerously overloaded, report claims

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — A new report suggests errors could have been made before a deadly plane crash in Florida.

A plane loaded with supplies headed for Jamaica crashed in Florida last month, resulting in the deaths of a father and his daughter.

The National Transportation Safety Board has reported that the plane was not weighed before takeoff, which may have contributed to weight and balance issues.

Investigators have indicated that the pilot checked the listed weight on the boxes, and the plane could have been overloaded by as much as 500 pounds.

The investigation into the crash continues as authorities seek to understand the factors that led to the tragic accident.

