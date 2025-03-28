Plans for massive fuel terminal move from Volusia county to Flagler county

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The fight to move plans for a massive fuel terminal out of Volusia County is now over.

Belvedere Terminals is now officially looking to develop on a more than 70-acre site in Palm Coast instead.

It’s right next to the water treatment plant off U.S. 1.

Volusia County residents are celebrating the move and calling it a win. The community pushed back against the proposal, calling the Hull Road site inappropriate and too close to homes and businesses.

“It’s been a year and a half of basically fighting as much as we possibly could to make our voices heard,” said Ormond Beach Resident Elena Krafft.

While they’re relieved Belvedere doesn’t plan to build in their backyard, they still want the county to rezone the land so no other industrial business is allowed.

“To make it into something useful for the residents of that property so we don’t ever have to feel that threat again,” said Catherine Pante.

Belvedere’s Chief Financial Officer Tim Schwarz believes there was a lot of misinformation surrounding the fuel terminal. He said multiple safety mechanisms are in place to prevent any mishaps.

“The tanks have state-of-the-art safety lightning suppression systems to avoid any problems created by lighting, visual inspections, as well as electronic monitoring to prevent any leaks,” said Schwarz.

Schwarz said the company will invest between $70-80 million into the project. The site will have about 6 fuel tanks that can hold up to 300,000 barrels of gas and diesel. Fuel will be transported by train. Schwarz said they will create a strong supply should shipping ports shut down during a major storm.

“So that you never have a scenario where you have ambulances out on the road or police out on the road because there has been a major disruption. We are able to bring product in,” said Schwarz.

Belvedere Terminals has two other sites in the works: Jacksonville and Fort Pierce. Flagler County leaders plan to hold a news conference on Monday to share more in-depth plans for the fuel terminal in Palm Coast.

