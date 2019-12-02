Plant City officer fatally shoots man driving stolen car

PLANT CITY, Fla. - Authorities said a Plant City police officer fatally shot a 25-year-old man who drove a stolen car at him.
The shooting happened Sunday in Plant City.
Plant City Sgt. Alfred Van Duyne said the car was coming at the officer, who was backed against a fence.
He said the officer didn't have time to scale the fence, so for personal safety, he was forced to shoot at the vehicle to stop it. Another officer also opened fire on the car.
Van Duyne said it's not clear which officer fired the deadly shot.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.
The agency has not released the officers' names. The officers have been placed on administrative leave, pending an investigation.
The victim's name has not been released.
