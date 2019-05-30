Plastic, Styrofoam products could soon be banned from several parts of Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Plastic and Styrofoam products could soon be booted from several parts of Orlando.
If city commissioners approve the plan, locals won't be able to find plastic straws, plastic bags or Styrofoam products at any city facilities, venues or events.
Orlando would be the first city in the state of Florida with the ban.
"We started to realize that we needed to take a step back and as a city, show leadership by example," said Chris Castro, Orlando's director of sustainability and resilience.
The ban would even affect some food trucks and restaurants.
The proposal received a unanimous approval Tuesday by the City Operations Committee.
Commissioners will vote on the plan Monday, and if it passes, would go into effect October 1.
If approved, the city plans on enforcing the plan by not renewing the contracts of city tenants who don't comply and possibly taking away damage deposits of vendors or event organizers who resist the plan.
