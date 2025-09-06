“Please help me:” Miss United States begs judge for restraining order against Florida Congressman

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Columbia County judge is delaying a decision in the legal battle between Central Florida congressman Cory Mills and his ex-girlfriend, reigning Miss United States, Lindsey Langston.

During Friday’s hearing, the congressman and Langston, also a Republican State Committeewoman, took the stand.

Langston is asking the court to grant her request for a restraining order from Mills.

She has accused the congressman of stalking and threatening to release explicit images of her.

During nearly two hours of testimony Friday, the former couple laid out what sometimes felt like painfully intimate details of the end of their three-year relationship.

The hearing lasted longer than expected, and the judge ultimately decided to recess Friday’s hearing and reconvene at a later date.

Throughout the hearing, Langston became emotional several times and begged the judge to issue an order of protection.

“Someone please help me because I don’t know what do and I’m scared,” said Langston.

Langston testified the couple’s relationship unraveled in February after Langston, learned via a news report about an alleged domestic violence incident between Mills and another girlfriend.

According to Langston, she left the couple’s home in New Smyrna Beach and moved back in with her parents.

Langston testified that the former couple continued to speak for some time, but as she processed the situation, she eventually asked Mills to leave her alone nearly a dozen times.

She claims she blocked the congressman on social media, but he continued to contact her.

Langston claims via phone calls and text messages that Mills threatened to hurt himself, threatened her future boyfriends, and threatened to release sexually explicit pictures and videos of her.

In text messages provided to the court as evidence, Mills allegedly wrote, “May want to tell every guy you date that if we run into each other at any point. Strap up, cowboy.”

In another message to Langston, Mills writes, “Let him put his actions behind his mouth. I can send him a few videos of you as well. Oh, I still have them.”

Congressman Mills told a judge the text messages were taken out of context.

Mills testified he had deleted all explicit videos long before that conversation.

“During this conversation that references videos, did you even have them at the time? Asked Mills’ attorney John Terhune, “No sir, I did not,” responded Mills.

Mills added aside from deleting those photos and videos, his phone had been damaged and he had not been able to recover what was there.

According to Mills’ version of events, he and Langston had previously gone through a break-up in 2023. The couple reconciled after a period where Langston had initially blocked him on several social media platforms.

Mills told a judge he believed the couple was heading toward reconciliation again when he sent Langston the messages submitted to evidence.

According to Mills, several of the messages need additional context.

Mills testified that Langston told him she would no longer see a new man she had been intimate with post-breakup and during the alleged reconciliation period.

Mills alleges when he discovered Langston had continued to see that man he said, “I can send him a few videos of you” referring to non-explicit videos of he and Langston together around the same time as when she was allegedly with the other individual.

Before Mills could elaborate much further, on Friday, the judge cut Mills’ testimony short due to time constraints.

Mills has consistently denied any wrongdoing and is not facing any charges concerning the allegations.

However, both Langston and Mills must return to the Columbia County Courthouse to continue the hearing and provide additional testimony. A date has not been set yet to continue the hearing.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group