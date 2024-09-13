Polaris Dawn completes first private space walk

, Fla. — This Thursday, the Polaris Dawn crew completed the first private spacewalk.

Commander Jared Isaacman and Mission Specialist Sarah Gillis took turns exiting the Dragon Resilience hatch.

Isaacman was heard saying, “Back home we all have a lot of work to do, but from here earth looks like a perfect world.” Prior to the spacewalk,

Issacman and Gillis along with Mission Specialist Anna Menon and Mission Pilot Scott “Kidd” Poteet flew farther than anyone since the Apollo missions.

The crew still has a list of experiments to complete over the next couple of days before splashing down off the coast of Florida.

