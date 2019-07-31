Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Orlando apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. - One person was killed and two others were injured Wednesday afternoon in a shooting at an apartment complex, the Orlando Police Department said.
Police said the shooting was reported shortly before 3:30 p.m. at the Mill Creek Apartments near South Semoran Boulevard and Hoffner Avenue.
Investigators said a suspect is in custody.
They said there are two crime scenes at the complex -- one near a clubhouse and one near an apartment building.
Witnesses told Channel 9 that they believe the gunman lives at the complex and was arrested at one of the apartments. They said they believe two of the victims are maintenance workers.
Police said they are not searching for any other suspects.
The shooting remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
