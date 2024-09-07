Police: 15-year-old student was found with a BB gun at a high school on Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department said a 15-year-old student was found with a BB gun at Jones High School.

The Police Department said after a social media post was shared about a student with a gun, the student was located by the School Resource Officers on campus.

Officers said the student was found with an unloaded BB gun, and it did not have any markings to distinguish it from a real firearm.

OPD said there was no threat associated with the social media post, and the student’s actions caused unnecessary fear among other students, parents, and teachers.

Police said the student was charged with a city ordinance violation for carrying a simulated firearm.

OPD released this statement on social media:

“In light of the recent school shooting in Georgia, the Orlando Police Department would like to express its unwavering commitment to vigilance in our schools and to stop any individuals who could be considered a danger to public safety.”

