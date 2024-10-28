Police: 3 people shot in Deland shooting

DELAND, Fla. — Police are investigating a shooting in which three people were shot in Deland on Sunday.

Around 8:40 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Springdale Court for a shooting call.

When offices arrived, they located three victims that had been shot.

All three victims were transported to the hospital.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Police have not released any suspect information.

Deland police said this is a new and ongoing investigation and will provide information when they can.

Channel 9 has a crew at the scene gathering information.

