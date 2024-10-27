ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s been a nice to the end weekend, with cloud cover increasing from the Gulf.

Conditions will stay quiet Saturday night, with just a few clouds and morning temps in the upper 60s.

Even more cloud cover is expected Monday, along with a few showers.

Showers expected throughout the week, higher chance on the coast Showers expected throughout the week, higher chance on the coast

The best chance for activity will be along the coast, with windy conditions developing.

High temperatures to start the week will be in the low 80s.

Read: 1 dead, 1 injured in Palm Bay shooting, police say

Higher rain chances are likely Tuesday as more moisture moves into the area.

Again, the highest chance for rain will be along and east of the I-95 corridor, with temps in the low 80s.

Read: Eatonville community is invited to share memories as Club Eaton undergoes renovation

Daily rain chances will continue primarily at the coast through the rest of the week, with highs holding in the low 80s.

Trick-or-Treating looks pretty good, with just a few isolated showers and temps falling into the 70s.

Read: Fourth Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland is set for release July 2026

Showers expected throughout the week, higher chance on the coast Showers expected throughout the week, higher chance on the coast

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group