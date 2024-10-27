Fourth Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland is set for release July 2026

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tom Holland is getting ready to don his Spidey suit again. The fourth installment of the blockbuster series has been set for a July 2026 release, Sony Pictures said Friday.

Daniel Destin Cretton, best known for helming Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” has also signed on to direct the still-untitled film. Cretton had previously been tapped to direct “Avengers: Kang Dynasty” but exited the project, since reimagined as “Avengers: Doomsday,” late last year.

Jon Watts directed the previous three Holland-led Spider-Man films. Together, “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “Spider-Man: Far From Home” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” have made over $3.9 billion globally.

Holland told “Good Morning America” recently that the idea for the fourth film “is crazy.”

“It’s a little different to anything we’ve done before, but I think the fans are going to really respond to it,” Holland said.

The studio claimed July 24, 2026, for its theatrical release. Earlier this week, Holland said during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” that they plan to shoot next summer.

