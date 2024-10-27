1 dead, 1 injured in Palm Bay shooting, police say

PALM BAY, Fla. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured in Palm Bay.

On Sunday, around 2:50 a.m., police responded to Gattos Auto Shop on 1103 Malabar Road in response to a shooting call.

When officers arrived, they found one person dead from a gunshot wound and another person injured.

Police said the shooter was one of the people involved in the incident.

WFTV has a crew on the way to the scene and will bring the latest information on Ch. 9 News at 6 p.m.

