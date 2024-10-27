CDC recommends older, some high-risk people get another COVID vaccine this season

ORLANDO, Fla. — The CDC recommends that people aged 65 and older get another COVID-19 vaccine this season.

The government agency says this second dose of the vaccine should be administered six months after patients at risk receive their first dose.

The recommendation also suggests that those who are immunocompromised could get additional doses if their doctor approves it.

