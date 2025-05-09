Former Orlando airport chief Kevin Thibault lands new role

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The former CEO of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority has a new job.

Kevin Thibault has joined American Structurepoint as a principal in its Florida Transportation Group as of May 5.

Read: Higher insurance required for dangerous dogs in Volusia County

Thibault had recently finished his time overseeing both Orlando International Airport and Orlando Executive Airport, a role he was stepping away from while his wife is dealing with an undisclosed medical condition.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group