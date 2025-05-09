Orange County

Former Orlando airport chief Kevin Thibault lands new role

By Ryan Lynch and WFTV.com News Staff
Kevin Thibault Greater Orlando Aviation Authority CEO Kevin Thibault chats with media on April 1, 2025 (WFTV)
The former CEO of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority has a new job.

Kevin Thibault has joined American Structurepoint as a principal in its Florida Transportation Group as of May 5.

Thibault had recently finished his time overseeing both Orlando International Airport and Orlando Executive Airport, a role he was stepping away from while his wife is dealing with an undisclosed medical condition.

