Driver shot, killed in Volusia County after driving pickup truck toward neighbor

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office has released new information regarding a fatal shooting that happened on Saturday night in Port Orange.

Deputies said that a Port Orange man was fatally shot after he drove his truck at two people during a neighborhood altercation.

The fatal shooting was reported around 7:40 p.m. pm Jackson Lane off Tomoka Farms Road west of Port Orange., deputies said.

Read: Deputies: One person shot and killed in Volusia County

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver, later identified as 47-year-old Marcus Blicker, started following and erratically swerving at two vehicles driven by a neighbor’s son and his friend after they drove past his house in their vehicles.

The son called his father and told him he was being followed and when they got to the house, Blicker pulled in too, yelling and threatening the two drivers, deputies said.

Deputies said the father came outside with a rifle, told Blicker to leave, and fired warning shots in the air.

Read: 1 dead, 1 injured in Palm Bay shooting, police say

Blicker’s truck reversed for a moment, then sped forward toward the father and another person who was standing nearby. The father fired several shots at the truck as it drove at them, and the truck came to a stop in the front yard, deputies added.

The driver was found dead in the front seat of the pickup truck when deputies arrived.

The incident was captured on video and audio recordings, which supported the shooter’s and witnesses’ accounts, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Read: Showers expected throughout the week, higher chance on the coast

A Rottweiler dog in Blicker’s truck was injured during the shooting but is expected to recover.

Volusia County Animal Services responded and transported the dog for veterinary care.

No criminal charges have been filed against the shooter at this time.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group