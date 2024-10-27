Deputies: One person shot and killed in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Port Orange.

The fatal shooting was reported around 7:40 p.m. pm Jackson Lane, deputies said.

Deputies said that one person has died in this shooting incident.

The shooter is being interviewed and all parties involved in the incident are accounted for., deputies added.

This is an active investigation, and deputies will provide updates as new information becomes available.

Channel 9 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will have the latest.

